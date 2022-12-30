Temperatures drop back into the 40s today ahead of New Year's Eve

It’s 57 degrees as of this writing at O'Hare but only 47 degrees at Rockford and by late morning, Chicagoland will be close to 40 degrees area wide.

Skies remain cloudy today with a chance for a few showers east of I-57. Tonight is chilly but dry with lows close to freezing.

Tomorrow will be much cooler with highs around 40 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy. At night, I’ve had to throw in a chance for a brief shower mainly north of I-90. Not much.

New Year’s Day looks partly sunny and a bit milder with mid to upper 40s.

Monday and Tuesday still present the highest chance of rainfall for all of Chicagoland. Thunder is looking like a distinct possibility Monday night.

Highs will be back in the 50s both Monday and Tuesday before a shot of chilly air takes hold Wednesday when a few flakes could even fly.