It's a gloomy and snowy Sunday in Chicagoland

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. in Central Cook County, Eastern Will County and Southern Cook County.

Several inches of snow fell from the sky overnight, and more is on the way.

Meteorologist Mark Strehl said highs will be in the 20s, and lows in the teens.