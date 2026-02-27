37-year-old shot while sitting in car on West Side: police

A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot while inside a car in the Austin neighborhood on Friday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

In the 1000 block of N. Leamington Ave., a 37-year-old man was inside a car around 5:24 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire from an unknown suspect.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.