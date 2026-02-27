College basketball: Takeaways from Michigan's win over Illinois in a top-10 showdown

Illinois basketball took a loss on the chin on a buzzer-beater against UCLA.

What better way to get over a heartbreaker than by winning a top-10 game?

The No. 10 Illini hosted No. 3 Michigan with a chance to get back in the discussion of earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Instead, Dusty May's Wolverines took it to Illinois.

The Illini had no answer on either end of the floor. Michigan leaves Champaign with an impressive 84-70 win over Illinois with the Big Ten Tournament looming in Chicago.

Here are our takeaways from Illinois’ top-10 tilt with No. 3 Michigan, where the Illini lost one key facet of the game, and the Wolverines ran away with the game.

In the biggest battle, Illinois lost

Going into halftime trailing 38-31, both teams were basically identical.

The Wolverines and Illini both hit 13 field goals and three 3-point shots. The biggest difference was the free throw count. Michigan shot 11 free throws to just three for Illinois.

But, Michigan had eight fast-break points. They finsihed with 10 fast-break points, but sped the Illini up and dared them to keep up.

Transition offense is where Michigan makes its money. The Wolverines can play fast and get numbers fast. They played the passing lanes well and made the Illini pay for bad passes.

That put the pressure on Illinois to play with as few mistakes as possible. It was a true test of the skill level Illinois has.

Michigan, however, made Illinois play the Wolverines’ game. Michigan won that game. It was a big reason why the Wolverines gained control. Aday Mara owned the post and Illinois’ defense had no answer for him in the second half.

That's when the Wolverines' blitzed the Illini. Near the 10-minute mark of the second half, Michigan went on a 16-2 run in the next 4:19 of game time to really put the hurt on the Illinois defense. There was no response to the physical drives, the bruising post play and sharp shooting.

Once Michigan took control, the Wolverines never gave it up. Not even the talented freshmen David Mirkovic or Keaton Wagler could lift Illinois.

In Boswell, the Illini trust

There have been so many times this season when Kylan Boswell has been a trustworthy player with the ball in his hands.

When he missed a few weeks with a broken hand, Wagler picked up the slack. But even he couldn’t go a whole month playing for nearly the entire game.

With Boswell back, the Illini have a calming presence that can put out most fires. He did in the first half where the game could have easily swung in Michigan’s favor if someone didn’t stop the bleeding.

Having a player like Boswell had Illinois within striking distance all game until Michigan opened up the floodgates.

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 27: Kylan Boswell #4 of the Illinois Fighting Illini dribbles past Roddy Gayle Jr. #11 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at State Farm Center on February 27, 2026 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff S Expand

Morez Johnson Jr. returns to boo birds

When the starting lineups were announced, it became clear that Morez Johnson Jr. did not have many friends in Champaign.

He was heartily booed before and during the game. Johnson, who transferred from Illinois to Michigan during the offseason, made his return to Illinois.

In his return, he showed why he was so sought after by the Illini staff to begin with.

Johnson recorded a double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and was a physical force in the post while keeping up with the fast-break offense Michigan loves so much. He fits Dusty May's style so well.

He’s a talented player the Illini would have loved to keep. That’s hard to do in this modern-day era of college sports.