Temps in the 40s with high winds to blow through the area Thursday

High wind warnings continue through 9 a.m. Thursday, with gusts around 50 to 55 mph still possible.

Strongest gusts overnight reached to near 70 mph. Winds diminish just a bit by this afternoon but still gust to 40 mph.

Another record high fell early this morning at O'Hare (yesterday's record high reached 66°). Waiting for confirmation but the high for today was probably 65° just after midnight which shattered the old record of 60°.

Falling into the middle 40s today by late this morning with plenty of sunshine. 20s for lows today as a more seasonably cold air mass settles in.

Could see a light dusting of snow early Saturday, but no major snowstorms in sight. Near 40° Saturday and then upper 30s Sunday.