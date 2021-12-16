Expand / Collapse search

Temps in the 40s with high winds to blow through the area Thursday

Morning forecast for Dec. 16

Tim McGill has your morning weather forecast for Thursday.

CHICAGO - High wind warnings continue through 9 a.m. Thursday, with gusts around 50 to 55 mph still possible.

Strongest gusts overnight reached to near 70 mph. Winds diminish just a bit by this afternoon but still gust to 40 mph.

Another record high fell early this morning at O'Hare (yesterday's record high reached 66°). Waiting for confirmation but the high for today was probably 65° just after midnight which shattered the old record of 60°. 

Falling into the middle 40s today by late this morning with plenty of sunshine.  20s for lows today as a more seasonably cold air mass settles in. 

Could see a light dusting of snow early Saturday, but no major snowstorms in sight. Near 40° Saturday and then upper 30s Sunday.