Temps to hover in the 50s ahead of Thanksgiving, overnight showers possible

Significant meteorological encumbrances to travel are unlikely. Not only that-the weather should make it easy to get where you need to be this holiday!

On Wednesday it will be windy. Gusts could peak around 40mph. Those southerly winds are pumping in milder air as highs manage to reach the low and mid 50s this afternoon, despite increasingly-cloudy skies.

Showers will develop by late tonight and continue into the wee hours of Thanksgiving morning, which will be the "warmest" part of the day.

From those lower 40s, temperatures will drop behind a cold front into the 30s, under mostly cloudy skies for turkey day.

Can’t rule out a lake-effect rain/wet snow shower over "Michiana" tomorrow evening. Nothing of consequence there.

Friday will be cold but with some sun. Highs only make it into the mid 30s. Over the weekend, a moisture-starved Alberta Clipper dives through producing a chance for light snow Saturday night. Accumulations beyond a dusting are doubtful.