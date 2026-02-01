Chicago weather: Temps in the upper 20s, more sun to finish the weekend

At least on paper, Chicago is experiencing a warm-up to finish this weekend and begin February.

It is still chilly, though.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

High temperatures for Sunday are expected to reach into the upper 20s, including 27 degrees near Lake Michigan.

Gone is the lake effect snow we saw over the past few days and there will be some sunshine to enjoy.

Winds are mostly in the single digits in terms of mph on Sunday morning.

But there is another system coming toward Chicago that could include some light snowfall overnight. It’s not the biggest deal, with only about 1 or 2 inches of snowfall expected starting around midnight.

Conditions will dry out and remain dry throughout much of the week.

By the end of the week, high temperatures are forecast to reach the lower to mid 30s!