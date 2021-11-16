Cold morning to give way to warmer temps across Chicago

It has a fancy name — Non-Diurnal.

Meaning it doesn’t happen during the day. In this case, it refers to when the warmest temperatures will occur, starting late tonight into the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Before all that oddly-timed thermal drama, today will feature some sunshine mixed with cloud cover.

After a cold morning, afternoon temps will be climbing through the mid to upper 40s toward nighttime highs in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow, a cold front plows through sparking rain and gusty winds.

Temperatures will slide back into the 40s during the afternoon.

Thursday looks mostly sunny but much colder and blustery with highs barely tagging 40°.

Friday looks quiet and chilly as well. Slightly warmer air moves in on Saturday with highs that could hit 50°.