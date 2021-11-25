Thanksgiving temps to linger in the 30s across the Chicago area

Happy Thanksgiving! The high for the day? It already happened when it was 47° at midnight.

Now, behind a cold front, temperatures will slide into the 30s during the afternoon.

While the bulk of the light rain has exited stage right, a spotty shower of rain or wet snow can’t be ruled out. No major impact for travel plans.

Tonight, lows will drop into the mid to upper teens away from downtown.

Tomorrow, there will be sunshine mixed with some cloud cover. Highs will be only be in the low to mid 30s so the walk between the car and the stores will be brisk.

Over the weekend it still looks like a weak Alberta Clipper will brush the area with a light rain or snow shower. No accumulation is expected.

Next week, temperatures begin a warming cycle that should have us close to 50° by Wednesday.