Thunderstorms rumbling south of I-80 with chance of hail, Chicago to see scattered showers

Thunderstorms are rumbling along and south of I-80, and this will be the case through Wednesday evening, FOX 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody says.

Chicago and north of the city may not see thunderstorms, but scattered showers are a possibility.

The biggest threat from the storms will be frequent lightning and hail.

Temperatures at O'Hare are expected to reach mid 50's Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday night and Thursday will see lingering showers.

The highs for Thursday are expected to be in the low to mid-60s.

Friday will be sunny with highs around 60. Saturday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70's.

Expect a beautiful Sunday with lots of sun and a high of 80 degrees.

There will be another chance for storms come Monday and showers are also possible Tuesday.