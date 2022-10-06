Thursday's warm temps will plunge dramatically heading into weekend

Overnight sprinkles are moving out. The rest of the morning and into early afternoon will feature a mix of clouds and sun with highs back into the low/mid 70s.

Then, the bottom falls out as a cold front zings through accompanied by showers and a gusty wind out of the north. Primetime for showers will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Temperatures will plunge into the 40s later tonight and lake-effect rain will develop targeting mainly Cook, eastern Will and Northwest Indiana counties through midday tomorrow.

Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow night into Saturday morning it will be cold enough for a widespread frost away from downtown with the usual cold spots likely reaching freezing. Saturday afternoon with the help of unbridled sunshine, highs should be around 60 degrees.

Sunday will begin a warmup with highs in the upper 60s with 70+ on the way early next week.