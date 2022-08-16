Unseasonably cool temps settle in for Chicago this week

Impactful weather is nil through Friday afternoon.

Highs will range from the mid 70s near the lake to 80 degrees next two days then a couple degrees warmer Thursday and Friday.

Sunshine prevails until the weekend when showers will be likely though all-day rains are not in the game plan.

This could obviously impact who flies and when (if at all) for the Air and Water show on both days.

No sign of any hot weather for at least the next week and a half.