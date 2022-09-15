Expand / Collapse search

Warm weather continues across the Chicago area with another 80-degree day

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Morning forecast for Chicagoland on Sept. 15th

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - We open with a dense fog advisory for areas roughly along and south of I-80. The rest of day will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. 

The warm pattern continues well into next week but the arrival of 90-degree temps may be delayed or denied.  

If 90 degrees doesn’t happen it will be mighty close much of next week.  

Sunday presents a decent chance for scattered showers and storms otherwise it’s a dry forecast.