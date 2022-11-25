Warm weather continues for Black Friday in Chicago with plenty of sunshine

Black Friday looks terrific from a weather perspective in Chicagoland.

The walk from the parking lot to the store will be pleasant, or the view out the window from the computer ordering station will be sunny. Highs will reach the lower 50s.

Tonight is clear and chilly. Throughout the day Saturday there will be no rain. Instead, expect sunshine and even milder temperatures with mid to upper 50s coming.

Rain arrives after midnight in the wee hours of Sunday morning and continues through at least midday. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Monday will have similar temps and some sunshine. The next storm system arrives Tuesday night with rain that continues into Wednesday before possibly ending with some light snow at the end. It will turn windy and much colder heading into the first of December.