Warm Wednesday brings spotty showers to Chicago area

We are in for a warmer but wet and windy Wednesday.

Highs will soar into the lower to middle 60s with on-and-off showers and a few thunderstorms today. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong this afternoon mainly south of the city.

A wind advisory is in effect for our far southern suburbs with gusts getting up to 45 mph.

We're not done with winter weather yet. Light rain and snow could return tonight and tomorrow at times as temperatures tumble.

Highs Thursday will struggle to make it into the lower 40s, drying out for Friday.

A little light rain late Saturday but most of the weekend should be dry and cool with highs in the lower 50s but cooler lakeside.