Snow, single-digit temps hit Chicago area prompting Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the Chicago area as snow is expected to create hazardous travel conditions through the weekend.

What we know:

The advisory began at 6 p.m. Saturday and remains in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for Cook, DuPage, Will, Lake, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee and La Salle counties in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana. A separate advisory for Lake and Porter counties extends through midnight Monday.

Forecasters said snow will spread into the region Saturday evening and continue through Sunday, with the highest accumulations expected near and east of Interstate 55 and along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Cold pavement temperatures are expected to allow snow to stick quickly, increasing the risk of slick and dangerous roads.

What's next:

The National Weather Service said a band of heavier, lake-enhanced snow is likely to develop early Sunday morning and shift east throughout the day, particularly affecting areas near the lake. While the exact placement and duration of the heaviest snow remains uncertain, officials warned that travel could become hazardous at times.

Residents are urged to use caution if traveling Saturday night or Sunday. Forecasters also noted that cold temperatures will persist into next week, with additional chances for snow possible in the coming days.