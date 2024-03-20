'Bring Chicago Home' referendum likely shot down by voters

Voters appear to have rejected the "Bring Chicago Home" referendum.

Roughly 54% of Chicago voters voted against the referendum, which would hike a real estate tax on high-end property sales to fund services for homeless people.

Chicago election officials are still tabulating the final numbers as over 100,000 residents chose to mail in their ballots.

The referendum asked Chicago voters to support an increase on a transfer tax for properties over $1 million. It’s a one-time buyer’s fee.

Chicago’s rate is currently 0.75% on all property sales. The proposal overhauls the tax structure: 2% for properties over $1 million, 3% on properties over $1.5 million and down to 0.6% on properties under $1 million.

"Bring Chicago Home" Tax Referendum

Most Chicago property sales are under $1 million, so the majority of home buyers will pay less. Analysis by the proponents shows roughly 95% of homebuyers would see a decrease.

Backers of "Bring Chicago Home" estimated the change would generate $100 million annually. It would be set aside solely for homeless services, including mental health care and job training.

Chicago spends about $50 million of city funds for such services. Advocates said having a bigger dedicated funding source would make a huge difference, including for prevention.

"It allows us to move the needle in a way we can’t do now," said Doug Schenkelberg, executive director of the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless.

Roughly 68,000 Chicagoans experience homelessness and racial disparities exist, according to the coalition. Roughly half are Black. The definition of homeless covers people without fixed addresses, whether they are sleeping on a friend’s couch or the streets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.