Chicago Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez launches run for Congress

The Brief Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez is running to replace retiring Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García. He says García’s late retirement announcement forced him to run as an independent. Sigcho-Lopez’s chief of staff is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.



Promising to fight back against the Trump administration, a Chicago alderman has officially announced his run for Congress.

What we know:

25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez says he’s running as an independent to replace retiring U.S. Representative Jesús "Chuy" García.

"This campaign isn’t about winning an election or a career," Sigcho-Lopez said. "This is about building the movement that will transform a baseline standard of dignity for the people in our community – working families, seniors, teachers, federal workers. All working people."

Sigcho-Lopez was first elected to the Chicago City Council in 2019 and currently chairs the council’s Committee on Housing and Real Estate.

He says he’s running as an independent because García announced his retirement just hours before the filing deadline, leaving little time for other candidates to organize a campaign.

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, Sigcho-Lopez’s chief of staff, Patty Garcia, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, which is scheduled for March 17.