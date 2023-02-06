Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson looks to cut police budget by $150M

Brandon Johnson once sponsored a Cook County Board resolution to reduce police funding, and Monday the candidate for mayor said he would cut the Chicago police budget by at least $150 million.

"Spending more on policing per capita anywhere else in the world has been a failure," Johnson said.

Johnson proposes to spend billions of dollars more on social services, including mental health and youth employment.

A former educator, Johnson now works for the Chicago Teachers Union as an organizer. He said he would promote more detectives to solve killings and shootings, but he has repeatedly declined to answer whether he would cut the number of budgeted police officers.

"Look, I get it. People are talking about policing as a strategy. But, keep in mind, that is the strategy that has led to the failures that we are experiencing right now," Johnson said.

The Chicago Police Department currently has about 1,600 vacant police officer positions. Eight of the nine candidates running for mayor say they'd move to fill those positions, some pledging to offer incentives for new officers such as signing bonuses and help with home purchases.

Johnson talked about cutting supervisors from the Chicago Police Department to save at least $150 million a year.

"We'll streamline where necessary. But we want to be sure that we are not being redundant and excessive and wasteful, because some of those supervisory positions, perhaps there are individuals prepared to serve the front line," Johnson said.

For decades, mayoral candidates have talked about redeploying hundreds of uniformed officers to street.