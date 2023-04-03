Chicago mayoral candidates make final push day before runoff election

Monday marks the last full day of campaigning in Chicago's race for mayor.

Polls across the city will open in less than 24 hours

Both mayoral candidates, Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson, made several campaign stops yesterday.

Vallas said he has run his campaign focused solely on the issues such as crime and education.

"[Johnson] doesn't want to talk about public safety," Vallas said. "He doesn't want to talk about his obvious statements on defending the cops, the Chicago Teachers Union pressuring local school councils to get police out of the schools. We just experienced another tragic shooting."

In the meantime, Johnson visited local churches and pushed for mental health resources.

Johnson said he is the right man for the job.

"People recognize that they need a leader that can bring people together and that's what this moment has done," Johnson said.

