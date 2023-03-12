Chicago mayoral poll reveals frontrunner ahead of runoff election

A new poll has shed light on the final two candidates headed for the Chicago mayoral runoff election next month.

The poll, which was conducted March 6-9 from a pool of 806 likely Chicago runoff voters, found former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas holds a slim lead over Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.

The poll, accurate to within about 3.4 percentage points, was done by Victory Research of Chicago. It found 44.9% of voters would vote for Vallas while 39.1% would support Johnson.

Sixteen percent of respondents said they are still undecided.

"On the Northwest Side of the city, Vallas leads Johnson by a three-to-one margin (61.7%-20.4%). On the Southwest Side, Vallas holds a similar, though statistically smaller lead (597%-25.9%). The Johnson campaign counters by holding a wide lead on both the South Side of the city (62.4%-19.8%), and the West Side (63.3%-26.6%). Vallas leads among White voters (61.3%23.8%), while Johnson leads among Black voters (62.8%-28.7%), according to the poll," Victory Research said in a statement.

The pollsters said a plurality of respondents who voted for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia and other candidates in the single digits favor Johnson in the runoff.

Lakefront voters favor Vallas 44.4% to 41% while the two candidates are virtually deadlocked among Hispanic respondents: 39.5% to 38.3%

Early voting for the April 4th runoff election begins March 20 in Chicago.