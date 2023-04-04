Chicago Runoff Election Results: Real-time updates as votes are tallied

The Chicago runoff elections are here and residents will decide who will become the city's next mayor. Winners will also be announced in several highly contested aldermanic races. Live results for every race will be updated below.

Unsure of where to vote? Check out our list of polling places.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Board of Elections said 426,773 ballots have been cast so far for the April 4th election.

Results will begin to display after polls close Tuesday, April 4th at 7 p.m.

Jump to the real-time election results here: Mayor | City Council

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner and Chicago Teachers Union organizer Brandon Johnson advanced to the April 4th runoff to decide who will become the 57th mayor of Chicago

Recent polls have found Vallas, 69, and Johnson, 46, to be neck and neck with only a few percentage points separating them.

Fourteen Chicago aldermanic races will be decided in the April 4th runoff election.