Cook County Jail bringing democracy to detainees

The Brief Detainees at Cook County Jail are learning about voting rights and civic engagement through specialized classes, helping them understand their ability to vote even while in custody. The jail, one of the few in the U.S. to offer in-person voting, allows detainees to cast ballots in the chapel, fostering reflection and a sense of community ownership. With over 50% of registered detainees voting in recent elections—surpassing Chicago’s general turnout—Sheriff Tom Dart highlights how voting helps detainees feel connected to shaping their future.



Beyond the barbed wire and locked doors at Cook County Jail's Division 11, something significant is happening not many know about.

Through a civics class, Nathaniel Carswell and others temporarily held and not serving a sentence are learning their vote still holds power.

"It's just to advise you of what you can and can't do and how your voice does matter," Carswell said. "And a lot of people don't even know how to vote. So, this class is very educational."

This isn't just about how to fill out a ballot. Marquis Tucker, another detainee, said it's about reclaiming a voice that society often tries to silence.

"They probably think we just up in here working out and doing stuff to waste our time," Tucker said. "But it's a lot of well-informed guys… and we do a lot of watching news."

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said the jail doesn't just teach about democracy, it offers direct access to it. Detainees can cast their ballots in a space of reflection and redemption: the chapel.

"We sit and talk a great deal about how we want people who get involved, the criminal justice system, to be reengaged in community," Dart said. "We want them to get jobs and be engaged with their families. We talk about that all the time."

"But what better way to really give someone a sense of ownership in their own community than you're voting? I mean, you really you're the one deciding who's going to be your alderman, your state representative, the President of the United States. And that gives you a sense of ownership in your community," Dart added.

In 2020, Cook County Jail became the first in the country to set up a polling place inside its walls.

Today, it remains one of the few locations in the U.S. where people in custody can weigh in on the election.

"We get a better turnout in people in the jail than people on the outside," Dart said.

With over 50% of its registered detainees voting in a recent election compared to just 36% citywide, Dart said it's clear voting behind bars carries weight.

For Carswell and Tucker, voting last Saturday for president and county judges was more than a civic duty, it's about shaping what happens next.

"I have two children. I just want the candidates to make it safe for my kids," Tucker said.