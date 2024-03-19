Tax proposal on ballot in Thornton Township sparking controversy
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A tax proposal is sparking controversy in Thornton Township.
The referendum asks taxpayers whether they support a 0.15% property tax increase that would go toward mental health services.
If approved, the referendum would raise nearly $3 million in new taxes.
However, a group of suburban mayors are against it, claiming that Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard has not explained exactly how the money will be spent.