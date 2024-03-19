Expand / Collapse search

Tax proposal on ballot in Thornton Township sparking controversy

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Election
FOX 32 Chicago

Tax proposal in Thornton Township sparks controversy

The referendum asks taxpayers in Thornton Township whether they support a 0.15% property tax increase that would go toward mental health services.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A tax proposal is sparking controversy in Thornton Township. 

The referendum asks taxpayers whether they support a 0.15% property tax increase that would go toward mental health services. 

If approved, the referendum would raise nearly $3 million in new taxes. 

However, a group of suburban mayors are against it, claiming that Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard has not explained exactly how the money will be spent. 