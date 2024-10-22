As the general election approaches, many Illinois residents are casting their ballots for the first time.

Illinois residents may register online, in person at election authority offices, at the DMV or via mail with the Illinois Voter Registration Application.

Illinois also offers same-day voter registration, where residents who meet all the requirements can register at their polling place on Election Day or during early voting.

In the 2020 election, over 72 percent of eligible Illinoisans cast their ballots.

Who can vote in Illinois?

There are several requirements to vote in the 2024 election. Eligible voters must:

Be a United States citizen

Be at least 18 years of age by Election Day

Have been a resident of Illinois at least 30 days prior to Election Day

Not be serving a prison sentence as a result of a criminal conviction

Not claim the right to vote elsewhere

You can check to see if you're registered to vote in Illinois here.

How to check your voter registration status

The Illinois State Board of Elections has an easy online tool that can tell you instantly if you have registered to vote.

Click here to confirm your voter registration status.

You can also find your polling place by using this tool.