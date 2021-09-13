Jay Leno returns with 'You Bet Your Life', premiers Monday on FOX 32

Jay Leno is back with a whole new take on a television classic.

Leno is the host of "You Bet Your Life," a game show that will test your knowledge and bring some laughs along the way.

A few of Jay's old friends will be there too, including former Tonight Show sidekick Kevin Eubanks.

Jay joined Good Day Chicago on Monday to talk about his new show, which premiers Monday afternoon on FOX 32.

"It's different but it's the same. It's basically a comedy show with a game element attached to it," Leno said. "You know, when I did the Tonight Show, my favorite thing was 'Jay Walking.' It was one of our most popular features. We would just stop people on the street and ask them just simple questions, and people give the most ridiculous answers. Mount Rushmore was formed by erosion. You know things like this and then they explain how erosion created four presidents. And you go, 'what, what are you talking about?' And that's basically what this is. We're just having fun with people."

Co-host Eubanks talked about he and Leno's longtime working relationship and how it translates to their latest television partnership.

"It's always fun and we've been hanging out and friends for a long time so everything kind of flows naturally. And when we have contestants on, we let them flow as well so we just kind of have that natural, I don't know, we just let things go. We trust each other, what we say, what we don't say," Eubanks said.

You Bet Your Life starts Monday at 3 p.m. on FOX 32 Chicago.