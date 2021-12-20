Expand / Collapse search

Holiday Helpings 2021 with the Greater Chicago Food Depository

CHICAGO - Leading up to Christmas, FOX 32 Chicago is partnering with local chefs to help you get inspired with some new holiday recipes.

To get full recipes and instructions to make these dishes, make a donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository here.

Black truffle potato gratin

Holiday Helpings: Black truffle potato gratin

FOX 32's Jake Hamilton and Chef Giuseppe Tentori of GT Fish & Oyster and GT Prime Steakhouse team up to make black truffle potato gratin.

