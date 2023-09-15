Andrew High School goes all in before Homecoming game against Stagg

Victor J. Andrew High School was absolutely on fire for the Friday Pep Rally series on Good Day Chicago.

The House of Thunder in Tinley Park was roaring with students ready to celebrate Homecoming. The Thunderbolts will face Stagg High School on the gridiron tonight.

Cheerleader Emily Zima said it is a special time for her squad.

"Being a senior is really awesome so far and it’s really nice to get the new freshmen comfortable with what they’re doing for cheer season this year," Zima said. "I have to make sure everyone’s comfortable with what they're doing, performing. It's just awesome. I’m really excited."

Senior student Anthony Lullo wore black and gold overalls and custom shoes. He is a member of the TBolts Storm, the school’s pep squad. Lullo’s senior class did not get to have an 8th grade graduation due to the pandemic. He said that makes this year extra special.

"We didn’t get any of that, so now we're out to have the biggest one we can senior year. So that's why just want to show our student pride the best we can and just get everyone excited because we didn't get that opportunity and now that we do, we're so excited that we do," Lullo.

Amy Owusu-Teng, president of the school's Black Student Union, said inclusivity in all the clubs and activities is what makes Andrew High School unique.

"It's so easy to feel welcomed here. There's so many clubs for everyone. It's really hard not to find a club that you're passionate about or interested about," Owusu-Teng said.

Varsity football player Nate Boylan said that inclusivity is important to the football team. He pointed out that his teammates were mixed in with students from all the clubs represented at the morning pep rally.

FOX 32 presented an authentic Chicago Bears jersey to principal Dr. Abir Othman, who said she is a diehard fan. She promised to wear it proudly while watching the Bears take on Tampa Bay on Sunday.