1 airlifted after McHenry County rollover crash, officials say

One person was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries from a rollover crash on Monday afternoon in northwest suburban McHenry County.

What we know:

Around 2:44 p.m., first responders were called to the intersection of County Line Road and Kishwaukee Valley Road for a reported crash, according to the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts.

Firefighters found a two-car crash in the southeast field of the intersection, and one of the cars was overturned.

Both drivers, who were the sole occupants of their cars, had exited before first responders arrived.

The driver of the sedan had serious injuries, and a medical helicopter was called to take them to a hospital in Rockford for further treatment.

The male driver of the minivan involved in the crash was evaluated at the scene and declined further medical care.

Crews remained on the scene until around 4 p.m., and Kishwaukee Valley Road was closed in both directions during the investigation.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to the crash.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.