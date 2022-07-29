1 arrested after man shot during argument in Lawndale

One person is in custody after a man was shot during an argument Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 49-year-old was arguing with someone he knew when they pulled out a handgun and started shooting at him around 10:50 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said.

The man was shot in bicep and was taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The gunman was taken into custody, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.