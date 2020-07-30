1 arrested after Skokie stabbing

A person is in custody after a man was stabbed Wednesday evening in Skokie in the north suburbs.

Officers responded about 9:10 p.m. to a man injured in a home in the 7900 block of Kildare Avenue, according to a statement from Skokie police.

The man, 47, has multiple laceration wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and subsequently arrested someone, police said. No charges have been filed.

Police said the incident was isolated, and that everyone involved knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Skokie police at 847-982-5900.