1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Chatham

Two 25-year-old men were shot outside of a nail salon on Thursday evening in Chatham.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of East 79th Street.

Police say around 4:29 p.m. an offender exited an alley and began shooting at the victims who were standing on the sidewalk.

One of the victims was struck in the abdomen and arm and was transported to the University of Chicago where he was pronounced.

The second victim was struck in the neck, leg and back and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.