1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Grand Crossing shooting

One person was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in Grand Crossing on the South Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The shooting happened about 12:45 p.m. near 75th Street and Langley Avenue, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, he said.

Chicago police have not yet released information on the shooting.