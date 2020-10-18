1 dead, 1 seriously injured after SUV drives off I-290, hits other vehicle in Elmhurst

A 23-year-old man died Friday after driving his SUV off Interstate 290 and hitting another vehicle in west suburban Elmhurst.

Jack Giannini, of Wauconda, was driving west about 1:10 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he drove his Jeep off the I-290 overpass and landed on Grand Avenue, where he crashed into a Ford, Illinois State Police said.

Giannini was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Ford’s driver, a 58-year-old Addison man, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.