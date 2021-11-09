1 dead, 2 critically injured in Stevenson Expressway crash

One person died and two others were critically injured in a crash on Interstate 55 Tuesday morning in DuPage County.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash which happened around 5 a.m. on the Stevenson Expressway near Joliet Road, according to Illinois State Police.

All soutbound lanes were closed as three people were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, police said.

One person died from their injuries, police said. Their identity has not been released.

At 8 a.m., all lanes of the expressway were reopened.

