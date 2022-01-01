1 dead, 2 in serious condition following Kenosha shooting: Police

A shooting that killed one and seriously injured two others happened just before 4 a.m. in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to Police.

It happened in the 1700 block of 52nd Street, police said. Officials were investigating the scene early Saturday morning.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

There is one confirmed fatality, two victims in serious condition and one with non-life-threatening injuries, 1 dead, 2 serious police said.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody at this time, and Kenosha police do not believe this was a random act of violence.