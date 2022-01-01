1 dead, 2 in serious condition following Kenosha shooting: Police
KENOSHA - A shooting that killed one and seriously injured two others happened just before 4 a.m. in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to Police.
It happened in the 1700 block of 52nd Street, police said. Officials were investigating the scene early Saturday morning.
There is one confirmed fatality, two victims in serious condition and one with non-life-threatening injuries, 1 dead, 2 serious police said.
There is no one in custody at this time, and Kenosha police do not believe this was a random act of violence.