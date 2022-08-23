1 dead, 2 injured after gunman opens fire from vehicle in Washington Heights

A man is dead, and two other people are injured, after a gunman fired shots from a vehicle in Washington Heights Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 9200 block of South Halsted.

At about 2:41 p.m., the three victims were inside two separate vehicles when an unknown vehicle approached them, Chicago police said.

An occupant from inside the vehicle fired shots.

A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body, and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

A 29-year-old man was shot in the leg, and transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

A 38-year-old woman was also shot in the leg, and was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.