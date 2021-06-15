1 dead, 2 injured after shooting on Lake Shore Drive

A man was killed and two others were injured after a shooting and crash Tuesday morning on Lake Shore Drive.

At about 12:45 a.m., police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of North Lake Shore Drive and saw a silver Nissan Sentra that had struck a light post. Three men were in the car, and two of them had been shot multiple times.

A 32-year-old man was shot twice in the torso and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical, where he was pronounced dead. There is no information about his identity yet.

A 20-year-old man was shot twice in the arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.



A 25-year-old man suffered minor injuries from the crash and was taken to Memorial Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

No one is in custody.

