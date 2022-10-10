1 dead, 5 ejected from vehicle including 2 children in Lake County crash

One person was killed, and five people were ejected in a vehicle crash in unincorporated Gurnee Sunday night.

At about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Route 45 and Rollins Road in unincorporated Gurnee for a traffic crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, deputies located five people, who were ejected from one vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

According to preliminary information, the driver of a GMC Envoy, a 34-year-old man from Mundelein, was traveling westbound on Rollins Road and was attempting to make a left turn onto southbound Route 45.

As the man turned left on a yellow light, he was struck by an eastbound Ford pickup truck, that was driven by a 22-year-old man from Round Lake.

Five people from the GMC were ejected upon impact, the sheriff's office said.

The individuals included a two-year-old boy, a four-year-old boy, a 24-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman and a 63-year-old woman, who are all from Mundelein.

The five people were transported to an area hospital with critical to serious injuries.

All have been stabilized and are expected to survive, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the GMC was also transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

A 62-year-old passenger in the GMC was also transported to an area hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

According to the sheriff's office, the children were sitting on the laps of two of the backseat passengers. The five who were ejected were unrestrained.

The driver of the Ford was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Two passengers in the Ford, a 19-year-old man of Round Lake Beach and a 19-year-old man of Round Lake Heights, were transported with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A westbound Toyota Vezna was struck by debris following the crash. No injuries were reported by the occupants of the Toyota.

The crash remains under investigation.