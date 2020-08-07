1 dead, 6 hurt in Chicago shootings Thursday

A man was killed and six other people, including two teenage boys, were injured by gunfire Thursday across Chicago.

The day’s latest shooting left a man dead shortly before midnight in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

The 54-year-old was with a group of people in an alley about 11:50 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Western Avenue when a minivan pulled up and three people got out and opened fire, according to police. He was hit in the chest and torso and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old boy was wounded less than an hour earlier in Washington Park on the South Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk sometime between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Michigan Avenue when a blue sedan approached and a male got out and fired at him, according to Chicago police. The boy was hit in the left ankle and dropped off at Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Hours before that, a 15-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in Douglas on the South Side.

The boy was involved in a “gambling game” about 7:15 p.m. when someone opened fire from a passing red vehicle in the 2700 block of South State Street, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a graze wound to his thigh.

A man was shot Thursday night in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 23-year-old was shot in the arm about 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 123rd Street, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Earlier that afternoon, a man was shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 5:45 p.m., the 24-year-old was in the 1300 block of South Keeler Avenue when he was shot in the leg and buttocks, police said. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Hours before that, another man was wounded in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

The 22-year-old was standing in the 2500 block of West Lithuanian Plaza about 2:40 p.m. when he heard gunfire, police said. The man went to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his armpit area. He was in fair condition.

The day’s first shooting left a man injured in Roseland on the South Side.

The 31-year-old was walking about 3:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 110th Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, according to police. He was hit in the elbow and ran to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Seventeen people were shot across Chicago on Wednesday, one of them fatally.