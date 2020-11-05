1 dead after car hit pedestrians on Near West Side; driver last seen running on expressway, police say

A person is dead and another injured after a car struck them Thursday morning on the Near West Side, police said.

Two occupants of the car ran from the crash scene and were last seen running on an expressway, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The crash happened about 10:25 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Roosevelt Road, police spokeswoman Karie James said.

One person was pronounced dead, while another was taken to Stroger Hospital, she said.

Two male suspects were last seen running on an expressway, James said.

Additional information was not immediately available.