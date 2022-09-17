1 dead, another critically injured in car crash on Chicago's South Side

One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash on Chicago's South Side early Saturday.

Police say an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck ran a red light and hit an SUV in the 5100 block of South State Street around 2 a.m.

The passenger, a 46-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.

The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was also taken to U of C and is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup was not injured and the Major Accidents Unit is investigating.