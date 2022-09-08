1 dead, another injured in shooting outside Park Forest home

A man died, and a woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times near their home in Park Forest Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Gold Street around 8:11 p.m.

Police found a man, 33, and woman, 32, who had each been shot multiple times.

The victims were taken to Franciscan Hospital Olympia Fields and later transferred to a regional trauma center.

The man later died from his injuries and the woman is hospitalized in stable condition.

The Illinois State Police CSI Unit and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are assisting the Park Forest PD Investigations Unit with the investigation.

Authorities say the shooting was not random and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Unit at (708) 748-1309.

