Woman killed in Orland Hills house fire identified by medical examiner

A woman was killed after a fire erupted in an Orland Hills home Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2 p.m., the Orland Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on the 8900 block of Beacon Lane.

Upon arrival, fire crews removed one victim that was trapped in the home, and another victim escaped without assistance.

The fire was contained to the room of origin, authorities said.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. She has been identified as 41-year-old Jessica Maurer. Three police officers and a second victim were evaluated on scene but declined medical transport.

The cause of death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.