Person killed in I-94 crash, Trooper rear-ended on scene

One person was killed in a crash on Bishop Ford Freeway near Chicago's Pullman neighborhood.

Illinois State Police responded to a crash just after 5 a.m. Sunday on I-94 near 111th Street.

A pedestrian was hit by a passenger vehicle, according to ISP. One person was pronounced dead on scene.

While providing traffic control at the scene of the crash, a trooper's squad car with its emergency lights on was rear-ended by another car.

The trooper was not injured. I-94 southbound reopened following an investigation just after 10 a.m.

No further information is available.