1 dead in fatal crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to the crash at I-94 near 95th Street in Chicago at about 4:18 a.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

A second person succumbed to their injuries at the scene, ISP said.

At approximately 4:59 a.m., all southbound lanes of I-94 near 95th street were closed for the investigation.

No additional information was made available by police.