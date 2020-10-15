1 hospitalized after Dan Ryan crash at 35th Street

article

Lanes of the Dan Ran Expressway were briefly closed Thursday while crews responded to a crash at 35th Street.

Paramedics arrived at 8:30 a.m. to the inbound express lanes and transported one person to Stroger Hospital, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt.

Traffic cameras from the Illinois Department of Transportation showed that lanes were reopened shortly after the crash.

Delays could be seen as far south as 58th Street.