1 in critical condition, another missing after falling off boat in Chicago's 'Playpen': police

One person is in critical condition and another is missing after the pair fell off a boat in Chicago's "Playpen" Wednesday night.

The Chicago Police Marine Unit responded to Lake Michigan near the Jardine Water filtration plant around 6:52 p.m.

One of the individuals who fell into the water was transported to shore and then to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Chicago's Playpen on Lake Michigan north of Navy Pier. File photo from photographer Taylor Glascock/Bloomberg via Getty Images

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The Marine Unit is still searching for the second person who fell into the water.

No further information was immediately available.

Last weekend, a woman had her feet severed and another woman lost her hand after a boat pulled them under as they floated in the "Playpen."