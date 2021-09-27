1 in custody after 79-year-old woman beaten to death in Chicago: police

A man is in custody after a 79-year-old woman was killed in an attack Monday afternoon in Kelvyn Park on the Northwest Side

About 3:45 p.m., the woman was approached by a 20-year-old man who began striking her with unknown weapons in the 4600 block of West Schubert Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details.

The man was taken into custody and charges were pending, according to police, who said the incident appeared to be domestic-related.

