1 in custody after man shot in the Loop

A 25-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Saturday in the Loop.

Witnesses saw him arguing about 8:42 p.m. in the first block of South State Street when he was shot in the leg, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said. The Chicago Fire Department said he was in serious condition.

One person was taken into custody, police said. A weapon was recovered, and charges are pending.

Area Three detectives are investigating.